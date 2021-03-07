1,584 Shares in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 476.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 63.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 33.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of TR opened at $32.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52 and a beta of -0.02. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.99 and a 12-month high of $58.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.20.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

