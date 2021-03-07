16,211 Shares in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in American Vanguard by 189.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Vanguard in the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in American Vanguard in the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in American Vanguard in the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in American Vanguard in the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of American Vanguard from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of AVD opened at $20.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. American Vanguard Co. has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $20.80.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

