$168.50 Million in Sales Expected for Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) to report sales of $168.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mission Produce’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $170.00 million and the lowest is $166.99 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Mission Produce will report full year sales of $909.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $903.00 million to $916.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $986.78 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mission Produce.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $206.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Mission Produce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.43.

Shares of Mission Produce stock traded up $1.17 on Tuesday, hitting $20.93. 135,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,848. Mission Produce has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $22.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.27.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVO. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

