1,729 Shares in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in DaVita by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America cut shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. DaVita currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.50.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $105.54 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.20 and a 12 month high of $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.03.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.20). DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

