1,880 Shares in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Acquired by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $465,206,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,875,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $3,597,000. Finally, Grace Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $105.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.96. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $171.09. The company has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1,501.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PTON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.31.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $724,530.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $1,721,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 533,084 shares of company stock valued at $72,154,125 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

