19,724 Shares in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Purchased by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,724 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,000. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 0.6% of Veriti Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 224,870 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $24,621,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $986,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABT shares. BTIG Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.26.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $124,710.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,210,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $48,736.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,367,790.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,859,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,276,621. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.26 and a 200 day moving average of $110.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $207.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

