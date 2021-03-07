1inch (1INCH) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $121.05 Million

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. 1inch has a market cap of $559.34 million and $121.05 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1inch token can currently be purchased for about $3.88 or 0.00007680 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, 1inch has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $233.56 or 0.00462421 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00067188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00076182 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00080596 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00052122 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $229.21 or 0.00453798 BTC.

1inch Profile

1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,195,680 tokens. The official website for 1inch is 1inch.exchange/#.

Buying and Selling 1inch

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1inch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1inch using one of the exchanges listed above.

