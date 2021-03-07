$231.06 Million in Sales Expected for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to announce sales of $231.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $231.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $230.40 million. Merit Medical Systems reported sales of $243.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full-year sales of $996.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $993.26 million to $999.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Merit Medical Systems.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 3.05%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MMSI shares. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.78.

Shares of MMSI stock traded up $2.48 on Tuesday, hitting $55.04. The stock had a trading volume of 241,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,768. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.12. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -103.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. Merit Medical Systems has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $61.23.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $29,446,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 205,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,403,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 8,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,937,000 after acquiring an additional 32,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

