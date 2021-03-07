23,139 Shares in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Acquired by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,139 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 149,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% in the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 33,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.6% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. 72.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Stephens downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.24.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $16.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $16.49. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.56 and its 200 day moving average is $11.92.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

In related news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $1,027,272.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 503,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,838,629.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $2,716,400.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 425,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

