2,503 Shares in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $2,717,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,240,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,336 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter valued at about $5,537,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 66,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Rea LTD. increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.0% in the third quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 69,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RY opened at $88.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $49.55 and a 52-week high of $90.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%. Research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.8576 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.17%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RY. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.15.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

