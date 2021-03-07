2,592 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Bought by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $105.20 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $110.47. The company has a market capitalization of $123.85 billion, a PE ratio of 136.62, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.67.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.26.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

