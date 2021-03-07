$3.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.02 and the highest is $3.72. Williams-Sonoma posted earnings of $2.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full-year earnings of $8.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.13 to $8.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.71 to $9.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Williams-Sonoma.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WSM shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $112.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $101.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.11.

NYSE WSM traded up $1.70 on Tuesday, hitting $128.17. 1,200,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,050. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.93. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $151.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.80%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $324,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,062,124.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total value of $1,591,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,565,480.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,913,420 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,505,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,631,000 after buying an additional 113,724 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 132.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 70,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 40,174 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 26.9% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 119,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,801,000 after purchasing an additional 25,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Williams-Sonoma (WSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.