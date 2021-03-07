$3.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) will announce sales of $3.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AON’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.45 billion and the lowest is $3.24 billion. AON reported sales of $3.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that AON will report full-year sales of $11.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.28 billion to $11.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $12.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.55 billion to $12.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AON.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AON shares. Atlantic Securities raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. AON has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.86.

Shares of AON stock opened at $232.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $218.94 and a 200 day moving average of $207.07. AON has a 12 month low of $143.93 and a 12 month high of $235.88. The firm has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, November 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.07%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AON by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in AON by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AON by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter worth $530,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in AON by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

