3,053 Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Acquired by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Moderna by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Moderna by 733.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total transaction of $2,206,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,629,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,681,126.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.18, for a total transaction of $1,758,302.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,543,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,652,908.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,963,969 shares of company stock valued at $612,660,794 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRNA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $132.19 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.31 and a 52 week high of $189.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.60, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The business had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

