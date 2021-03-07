$31.88 Million in Sales Expected for Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) to announce $31.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.57 million to $40.00 million. Sangamo Therapeutics posted sales of $13.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 143.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $108.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.00 million to $160.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $117.02 million, with estimates ranging from $48.50 million to $307.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 51.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

NASDAQ:SGMO traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.36. 1,845,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,563. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.29. Sangamo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 1.97.

In other news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 10,000 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total value of $132,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rolf Andrew Ramelmeier sold 3,331 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $60,391.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SGMO. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 334.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. 57.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression.

