31,843 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Purchased by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 31,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,039,980,000 after purchasing an additional 29,812,530 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $153,445,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,736,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,206,000 after buying an additional 5,419,945 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,020,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,375,000 after buying an additional 4,690,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 810.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 3,648,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,785,000 after buying an additional 3,248,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Seaport Global Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.79.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.43. The stock had a trading volume of 34,558,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,545,363. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.95. The company has a market capitalization of $154.74 billion, a PE ratio of 101.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $38.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

