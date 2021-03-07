327,693 Shares in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 327,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEX. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 366,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 25.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 79,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 15,913 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 700,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 25,327 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 9.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,512,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,198,000 after acquiring an additional 453,913 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on NEX. Zacks Investment Research cut NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.25 to $4.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.80.

NEX stock opened at $5.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average is $2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 3.52. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $5.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 24.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

