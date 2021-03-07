$37.42 Million in Sales Expected for Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) will post $37.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Broadwind’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $37.30 million and the highest is $37.54 million. Broadwind posted sales of $48.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full-year sales of $174.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $173.40 million to $176.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $199.94 million, with estimates ranging from $191.60 million to $208.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Broadwind.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 0.52%.

Several research firms have commented on BWEN. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Broadwind from $4.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright cut Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

Shares of BWEN stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $6.19. 572,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,236. Broadwind has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $12.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.85 million, a PE ratio of -103.15 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Broadwind by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 6.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 4,711.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.91% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

