37,301 Shares in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Purchased by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Agree Realty by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,836,000 after buying an additional 30,888 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Agree Realty by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,118,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Agree Realty by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Agree Realty by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Agree Realty by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period.

Separately, Mizuho downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $64.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $45.23 and a 52-week high of $77.06. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 0.25.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.41). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 39.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.207 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 80.52%.

In related news, CFO Simon Leopold bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.75 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,117,473.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joey Agree bought 7,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.61 per share, with a total value of $500,610.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,151 shares in the company, valued at $28,252,445.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 19,870 shares of company stock worth $1,263,111. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

