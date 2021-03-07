$4.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) to post $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.87 to $4.96. Charter Communications reported earnings per share of $1.96 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 125.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full year earnings of $20.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.98 to $24.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $29.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.53 to $36.96. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $668.74.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHTR traded up $16.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $624.03. 1,513,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,768. The firm has a market cap of $120.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $619.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $628.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $345.67 and a fifty-two week high of $681.71.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

