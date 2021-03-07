$4.99 Million in Sales Expected for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) to report $4.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $400,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $13.70 million. CRISPR Therapeutics posted sales of $160,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3,018.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $28.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 million to $90.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $66.74 million, with estimates ranging from $3.50 million to $153.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CRISPR Therapeutics.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.23). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. The business had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRSP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Roth Capital upped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $120.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRISPR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP traded down $0.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $114.65. 5,228,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,551,838. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of -35.17 and a beta of 2.37. CRISPR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $220.20.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $2,845,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,919,702.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Lawrence Otto Klein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $5,380,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,666 shares in the company, valued at $6,168,923.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 327,703 shares of company stock valued at $53,944,533. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 438.0% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

