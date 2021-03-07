400 Shares in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Acquired by Oder Investment Management LLC

Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Twilio by 553.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TWLO shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.50.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $337.28 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.06 and a 12 month high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.76 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $396.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.70.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.78, for a total value of $18,007,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.92, for a total transaction of $650,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,042 shares of company stock worth $85,756,404 in the last quarter. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

