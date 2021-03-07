415,838 Shares in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Purchased by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 415,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,401,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,849,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in PROG in the 4th quarter valued at $89,147,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in PROG in the 4th quarter valued at $48,004,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter worth $46,324,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,955,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

PRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PROG in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PROG from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PROG in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of PROG in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of PROG in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

Shares of NYSE:PRG traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.83. 1,163,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,442. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 3.01.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. PROG had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $605.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates through, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.

