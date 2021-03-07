$43.05 Million in Sales Expected for Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) will announce sales of $43.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Safehold’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $43.49 million and the lowest is $42.60 million. Safehold posted sales of $40.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safehold will report full year sales of $184.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $175.00 million to $193.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $237.62 million, with estimates ranging from $224.30 million to $258.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Safehold.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $39.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.46 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 38.08%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Safehold in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Safehold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAFE. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Safehold during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Safehold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Safehold by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 25.7% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 26.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SAFE stock traded up $1.28 on Thursday, hitting $69.90. 119,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,713. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.86 and a beta of -0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.87 and a 200 day moving average of $68.25. Safehold has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $84.99.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

