$49.40 Million in Sales Expected for U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) to post $49.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Well Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $50.30 million and the lowest is $48.50 million. U.S. Well Services reported sales of $92.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will report full year sales of $245.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $244.40 million to $246.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $250.05 million, with estimates ranging from $247.80 million to $252.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover U.S. Well Services.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Well Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

U.S. Well Services stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.44. 3,677,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,399,543. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.24. U.S. Well Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $3.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Well Services by 741.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 87,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77,020 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in U.S. Well Services during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in U.S. Well Services during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Well Services

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

