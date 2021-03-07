5,141 Shares in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Bought by BCK Capital Management LP

BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 72,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 541,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,185,000 after buying an additional 7,245 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,470,000. PGGM Investments boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 105,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after buying an additional 16,013 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FNF. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $37.48 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 42.48%.

In related news, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 310,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,953,403. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 51,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $1,969,334.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,365 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,834 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.