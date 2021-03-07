532 Shares in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Purchased by Oder Investment Management LLC

Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 234.8% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,644,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,834,000 after purchasing an additional 8,004 shares during the period. Finally, Rye Brook Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,035,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $150.15 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $92.15 and a 12-month high of $174.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.04.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.