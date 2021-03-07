55,921 Shares in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 55,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,000. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.09% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. 50.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLWS stock opened at $27.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.35. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.67.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.33. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $877.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

In other news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $554,778.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,556,505.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William E. Shea sold 50,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $1,520,367.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,337,973.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 122,312 shares of company stock worth $3,697,266. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

