$56.75 Million in Sales Expected for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) to report sales of $56.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $60.22 million and the lowest is $51.22 million. Aurora Cannabis posted sales of $56.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full-year sales of $222.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $216.70 million to $225.96 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $309.29 million, with estimates ranging from $278.95 million to $338.52 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aurora Cannabis.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $51.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 1,238.94%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Atb Cap Markets raised Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Aurora Cannabis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.47.

ACB stock opened at $9.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.04 and its 200-day moving average is $8.78. Aurora Cannabis has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $19.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACB. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

