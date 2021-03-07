$607.71 Million in Sales Expected for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report $607.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $601.10 million and the highest is $617.80 million. FLEETCOR Technologies reported sales of $661.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow FLEETCOR Technologies.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.11.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FLT traded up $4.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $282.31. 667,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,216. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. FLEETCOR Technologies has a twelve month low of $168.51 and a twelve month high of $292.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $266.16 and a 200 day moving average of $256.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

