$608.87 Million in Sales Expected for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) will announce $608.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $665.80 million and the lowest is $522.90 million. Vail Resorts reported sales of $924.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.59) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $131.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.46 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.64) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on MTN. New Street Research lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $248.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. William Blair lowered shares of Vail Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $239.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $109,224,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 187.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 396,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,711,000 after acquiring an additional 258,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,557,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,369,000 after acquiring an additional 200,891 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 599,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,317,000 after acquiring an additional 126,589 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 172.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 86,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,993,000 after acquiring an additional 54,397 shares during the period.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $308.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $286.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.28. Vail Resorts has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $322.52.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

