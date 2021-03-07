6,087 Shares in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Endava by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 831,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,831,000 after purchasing an additional 81,229 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Endava by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Endava by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Endava by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Endava by 226.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 8,478 shares in the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Endava alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Endava from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Endava from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Endava presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.11.

NYSE DAVA opened at $86.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 289.13, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93. Endava plc has a 12 month low of $27.21 and a 12 month high of $91.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.54 and a 200-day moving average of $69.69.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $29.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $28.77. Endava had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $139.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.41 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Endava plc will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.