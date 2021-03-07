$619.44 Million in Sales Expected for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) will report $619.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $602.30 million and the highest is $648.60 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $534.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $2.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $3.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $3.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $665.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.83 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.42 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.79.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $1,287,979.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,767,379.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total transaction of $235,185.00. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $869,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,982 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,823 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $308,112,000 after purchasing an additional 663,824 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,695,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 808,725 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,316,000 after purchasing an additional 306,546 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:JAZZ traded up $4.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $164.75. The company had a trading volume of 745,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,918. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.44. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $86.88 and a twelve month high of $178.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

