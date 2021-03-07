6,456 Shares in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Bought by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VEREIT during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in VEREIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in VEREIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in VEREIT during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in VEREIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000.

Shares of VEREIT stock opened at $37.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. VEREIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.77 and a twelve month high of $44.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.462 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from VEREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. VEREIT’s payout ratio is currently 44.38%.

A number of analysts have commented on VER shares. Mizuho cut VEREIT from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Capital One Financial raised VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on VEREIT from $33.75 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. VEREIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.54.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

