$7.03 EPS Expected for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) to report earnings per share of $7.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Humana’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $8.63 and the lowest is $5.59. Humana posted earnings of $5.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Humana will report full-year earnings of $21.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.55 to $21.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $24.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.11 to $24.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUM. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.95.

Shares of Humana stock traded up $10.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $399.39. 1,495,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,677. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $208.25 and a fifty-two week high of $474.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $387.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total transaction of $288,903.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,352.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total transaction of $10,412,841.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,975,628.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,979 shares of company stock valued at $14,062,485. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth $601,429,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Humana by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Humana by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 826,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,046,000 after buying an additional 59,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Humana by 15,346.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 69,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,391,000 after buying an additional 68,752 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

