$8.47 Million in Sales Expected for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) to report sales of $8.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.67 million. Intellia Therapeutics reported sales of $12.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full year sales of $39.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.67 million to $73.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $45.19 million, with estimates ranging from $26.50 million to $70.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.14% and a negative net margin of 193.01%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $46.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intellia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.36.

NASDAQ:NTLA traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.81. 3,212,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,769,362. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.72 and a beta of 2.09. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $92.00.

In other news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 109,889 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $7,032,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 575,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,831,232. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 501,945 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $30,262,264.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 895,281 shares of company stock valued at $55,527,038. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 11.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,645,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,224,000 after purchasing an additional 594,183 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 31.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,058,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,805,000 after acquiring an additional 739,310 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,120,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,376,000 after acquiring an additional 662,878 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 52.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,186,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,595,000 after acquiring an additional 406,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 617,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,610,000 after acquiring an additional 189,628 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

