$8.51 Million in Sales Expected for Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIE) to announce sales of $8.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Viela Bio’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.02 million and the lowest is $5.50 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Viela Bio will report full year sales of $61.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $44.44 million to $74.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $128.19 million, with estimates ranging from $93.08 million to $162.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Viela Bio.

Viela Bio (NASDAQ:VIE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.10.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VIE shares. Wedbush lowered Viela Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. HC Wainwright lowered Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

VIE opened at $52.96 on Friday. Viela Bio has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 0.43.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Viela Bio by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,817,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,377,000 after purchasing an additional 520,748 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Viela Bio by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,222,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,957,000 after purchasing an additional 38,228 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Viela Bio by 85.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,178,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,090,000 after purchasing an additional 544,396 shares during the period. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Limited purchased a new position in Viela Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $10,791,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Viela Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $8,411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.98% of the company’s stock.

Viela Bio Company Profile

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, kidney transplant desensitization, myasthenia gravis, and IgG4-related diseases.

