8,208 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG) Bought by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter valued at about $167,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 18.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 61,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PAUG opened at $28.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.81. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $28.63.

