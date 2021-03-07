9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Receives $5.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMTR. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,498 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 775.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30,410 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NMTR opened at $1.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.02. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $2.26.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on patients with rare disorders and unmet needs. The company's pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease. It is developing NM-002, a long-acting injectable GLP-1 agonist that is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for SBS; and Larazotide, a Phase 3-stage therapeutic in development for celiac disease.

