90,000 Shares in Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Acquired by Monashee Investment Management LLC

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned 0.41% of Hookipa Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 7,144 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 642,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,130,000 after buying an additional 18,060 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Hookipa Pharma by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 200,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOOK opened at $11.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day moving average of $10.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.46 million, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.18. Hookipa Pharma Inc has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65.

HOOK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Hookipa Pharma from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded Hookipa Pharma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hookipa Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

