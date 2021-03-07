AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

AIR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on AAR from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AAR from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on AAR from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

AIR traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.77. The company had a trading volume of 259,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,139. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.62. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.62 and a beta of 1.84. AAR has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $43.03.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $403.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.42 million. AAR had a positive return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AAR will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David P. Storch sold 29,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $1,159,245.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,587,034.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $102,681.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,260.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,591 shares of company stock valued at $2,271,918. Corporate insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in AAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in AAR by 18.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in AAR by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in AAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in AAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 85.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

