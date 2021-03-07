ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Short Interest Update

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 12,509,200 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the January 28th total of 9,007,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ABMRF opened at $10.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.97. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $16.48.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius and Moneyou names; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans names.

