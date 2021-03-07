Abyss 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $115,397.00 (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. One Abyss token can now be bought for about $0.0623 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Abyss has traded 35.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Abyss has a market capitalization of $14.24 million and approximately $115,397.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00054866 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $401.86 or 0.00791441 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00008435 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00026647 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00059738 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00029997 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00041729 BTC.

Abyss Profile

Abyss (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a token. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 tokens. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here. Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance.

Abyss Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

