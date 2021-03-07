Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Short Interest Update

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the January 28th total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Acushnet by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,513,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,914,000 after purchasing an additional 192,427 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Acushnet by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,485,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,548,000 after acquiring an additional 66,586 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Acushnet by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 606,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,386,000 after acquiring an additional 45,580 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Acushnet by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 208,527 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,754,000. 47.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Acushnet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

GOLF stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.98. The stock had a trading volume of 351,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,630. Acushnet has a one year low of $20.65 and a one year high of $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. Acushnet had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that Acushnet will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.