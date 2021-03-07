Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) Short Interest Down 18.5% in February

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,130,000 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the January 28th total of 5,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADMP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Adamis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ADMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of ADMP stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $2.34. The stock has a market cap of $118.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.82.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.