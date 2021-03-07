Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Cut to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $63.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $74.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptive Biotechnologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $42.23 on Wednesday. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.03 and its 200 day moving average is $52.56. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -44.45 and a beta of 0.35.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, insider Lance Baldo sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total value of $315,062.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,000,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $55,650,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,990,214 shares of company stock worth $116,379,408. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,954,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,378 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 31.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,952,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,571,000 after purchasing an additional 713,320 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 7.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,847,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,871,000 after buying an additional 124,605 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 61.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,417,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,087,000 after buying an additional 538,418 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,337,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,105,000 after buying an additional 234,854 shares during the period. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

