Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.92 and last traded at $37.89. Approximately 971,159 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 922,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.30.

ADNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Adient from $24.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Adient from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Adient from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Adient from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Adient from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.36.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.83. Adient had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Adient’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adient by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 850,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Adient by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,185,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,152,000 after purchasing an additional 381,935 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Adient by 0.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Adient by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adient by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

