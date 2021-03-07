Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 108.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IDU. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 11,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,553,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000.

Shares of IDU opened at $74.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.76 and a 200-day moving average of $77.57. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $54.64 and a 52 week high of $83.70.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

