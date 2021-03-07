Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 50.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,524 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,866 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Transocean during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,404 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,391 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 222,700 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 61,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RIG opened at $4.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Transocean Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $4.34.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $690.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.28 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RIG. Barclays downgraded shares of Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a report on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.12.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of October 27, 2020, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated 38 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater floaters and 11 harsh environment floaters.

