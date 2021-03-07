Advisory Services Network LLC Has $564,000 Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,396 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,912,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,726,000 after buying an additional 113,886 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in MetLife by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,319,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,051,000 after buying an additional 174,522 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 60.8% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,284,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,896,000 after purchasing an additional 864,000 shares during the period. SPF Beheer BV increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 9.3% in the third quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 2,208,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,090,000 after purchasing an additional 188,090 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,159,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,374,000 after purchasing an additional 226,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Argus lifted their price objective on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on MetLife from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MetLife from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.17.

Shares of MET opened at $59.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $60.20.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

